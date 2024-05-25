WWE Announces Return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2024

During WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring, the company announced that it will be making its return for the second show in Saudi Arabia this year for Crown Jewel on November 2. The event, which was created as part of WWE's huge ten-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been taking place since 2018. At last year's event, Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship and John Cena returned for a match against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

At King and Queen of the Ring, the winners of both the King and Queen tournaments were crowned and they will go on to have a title shot at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland this August. Not only that, a new Women's World Champion was crowned due to the assistance of Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. Becky Lynch looks to regain the title on next week's WWE Raw where she will enact her rematch clause that's built into her WWE contract.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn retained the Intercontinental Championship that he won back at WrestleMania against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Ahead of the show WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill had a title defense against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell which was made official on last night's SmackDown. retaining the championships in their first defense since winning at WWE Backlash. "The American Nightmare" looked to put away United States Champion Logan Paul which he did, despite the usual dirty tactics from Paul who used the brass knuckles on Rhodes when he promised not to.

WWE x Saudi Arabia: Soon to be Expanded?

It was recently revealed by the TKO President that WWE is looking to expand their relationship with Saudi Arabia by bringing more events to the region. Now more than half-way through their 10-year deal, alongside Crown Jewel, WWE has hosted both the Elimination Chamber and Night of Champions in Jeddah. The deal is said to be expanded upon in the next six to 12 months as WWE President Nick Khan is leading the discussions on behalf of the sports giant.

WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia comes at a time where they are looking to expand to more markets overseas and host PLE's in said areas. One of those markets is Glasgow, Scotland for Clash at the Castle in June. There, Damian Priest will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Scotland's own Drew McIntyre. WWE just got back from France for WWE Backlash and will soon head to Berlin for Bash in Berlin and Toronto for Money in the Bank.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring Results