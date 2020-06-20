Finn Balor Selling Black Lives Matter Shirt to Raise Money for NAACP

Finn Balor has long when been one of the most socially conscious wrestlers in the business, and he continues to add to that reputation by standing proudly for the Black Lives Matter movement. Balor announced on social media that his clothing company PEA&K is selling a new t-shirt with 100% of proceeds going to the NAACP. The design of the shirt was revealed in a tweet and it received mostly praise from his audience in response.

In revealing the shirt, Balor also wrote "The message is very simple," Balor wrote. "Black lives matter. Until there is equality for everyone, there is equality for no one."

You can check out a tweet and a photo of the shirt below.

The message is very simple.

Black lives matter.

Until there is equality for everyone, there is equality for no one. 100% of proceeds will be donated to @NAACP #blacklivesmatter @smileitspeak pic.twitter.com/Qtll498XCQ — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 20, 2020

Balor is currently performing for WWE on the NXT brand. He returned to NXT last October following several years on the Raw and SmackDown rosters as part of NXT's move to the USA Network.

Two weeks ago at NXT TakeOver In Your House, he wrestled and defeated Damian Priest. Balor has been rumored for a big match with WALTER of NXT UK for some time now, but the global COVID-19 pandemic has gotten in the way of being able to make that match a reality.

