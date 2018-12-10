Finn Balor Sent Home Early From WWE’s South American Tour

The details are still limited, but WWE sent Finn Balor home a day early from their South American tour.

Last week, WWE took its traveling circus to the likes of Chile and Argentina, but according to the Wrestling Observer, Balor was sent home before the tour ended. Balor did work the December 5 show in Santiago, Chile, but put out this tweet apologizing for missing WWE’s next show un Bueno Aires, Argentina.

Lo siento no pude competir en #WWEBuenosAires — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) December 7, 2018

The reasons for Balor’s early departure are still unknown. At this moment he’s still scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at the December 16 TLC pay-per-view.