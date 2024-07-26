AEW’s Young Bucks Recall Favorite Moment of Their Career

Back in 2021 the Young Bucks rekindled their long-standing rivalry with the Lucha Brothers in AEW to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships inside of a steel cage. It was the first time the Lucha Brothers had competed in such a match, but it wasn’t new territory for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Both tag teams paralleled moments from their previous clashes and even got a little bit hardcore with some thumbtacks and an expensive sneaker. Fans consistently mention it in their favorite AEW matches of all time list and for the Bucks, it’s also part of theirs.

The Young Bucks Name One of Their Favorite Career Moments

“I remember telling Tony what I was going to do and he loved it because he was such a fan of our prior work. He was familiar that I did it back in PWG, and he was like, ‘YES!’ That lives on as an AEW moment, and that moment is synonymous with the Young Bucks,” Matt said in an interview with Sneaker History regarding the bloody sneaker. “It’s probably one of our top three moments in our career in AEW. For me especially. I look back fondly at that cage match. Probably that match, and Sting and Darby, those are my two favorite matches of my career. I look back at that moment and think, man. That specific aesthetic with the orange gear. That look might be my favorite look and my favorite time in the company, 2021. It was an exciting time. That match, too” (h/t: Fightful).

The current AEW Tag Team Champions recently competed inside of another cage for AEW Blood and Guts where The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, “Hangman” Adam Page) were defeated by Team AEW (The Acclaimed, Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin). With AEW’s largest pay-per-view AEW All In just a month away, The EVPs are involved in two feuds at the moment between The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as well as FTR.

As for the Lucha Brothers, they have had an unfortunate 2024 plagued with injuries that left Rey Fénix on the shelf for quite awhile. He came back but was re-injured shortly after, a dissapointment to fans excited to see. him back in the fold. He has since returned, however, and is back to teaming with Penta in AEW.

