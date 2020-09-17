Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Set to Fight This Year

✖

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are reportedly set to fight this year and the mercurial YouTube star’s wild combat sports career continues. The 43-year-old is really coming out of retirement to take on the social media personality in an exhibition fight. This probably comes down to the dollars and cents for the man behind the Money Team. But, fighting fans will remember that while money was a motivator for Mayweather before with Conor McGregor, this could net him a sizable payday in its own right. The Paul brothers are nothing if not an attention lightning rod. Expect this fight to be more of the same. An almost gobsmacked Mike Feinberg from The Fighting News reported the news that Mayweather indeed signed the contract and that this fight is taking place.

Feinberg explained, ”I’ve got some breaking news for you. Floyd Mayweather Jr is coming out of retirement and has just officially signed a contract to fight in an exhibition match against Logan Paul. YouTube sensation Logan Paul.”

“I don't understand the fight. Logan Paul has tried his hand at professional boxing, couldn't even beat the other nobody that nobody's ever heard of before,” he added. “He’s now zero and one. He's going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It's going to be a joke of a fight. But, it's signed. It's official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract where Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match."

“It’s going to be a walk in the park for Floyd, it’s going to be very simple. But, apparently, there’s some kind of money in it because, it’s going to be on YouTube and Paul’s got a lot of follower. Once again, very simple.”

Previously, Paul accused the Mayweathers of using his family for YouTube views during the lead-up to Logan’s fight with KSI.

He told TMZ Sports, ”I think the Mayweathers are smart. I think they know if they put KSI's name in a video, they'll get views on their YouTube channel. It's a business move, Jake [Paul] said it. I'm pretty sure Floyd Mayweather, or any of the Mayweathers, don't give a f— if he wins or loses that fight, but you've got those views on that YouTube channel."

