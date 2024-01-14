Former WWE Superstar Makes Big TNA Debut at Hard to Kill

TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view had a major impact on the Knockouts Division, with the Knockouts Championship being defended while the next challenger was decided on the same night. Those weren't the only things affecting the Knockouts Title scene though, as TNA teased a big signing would be making their debut tonight, and TNA delivered on that tease before the match between Trinity and Jordynne Grace. Before the match even started, TNA highlighted the newest addition to the roster, who turned out to be former WWE superstar Dana Brooke. Brooke is now going under the name Ash by Elegance, and you can check out her new look in the video below.

Brooke was released by WWE in September of 2023 along with several other stars. Fans have wondered where she might end up next, and now we finally have our answer. Before her departure, Brooke was working with Cora Jade and Kelani Jordan in NXT, and eventually turned heel during that run. Her release was part of the post-TKO talent cuts, and she posted a heartfelt message on social media after the news hit.

"Ash by Elegance" is FRONT ROW for the Knockouts World Championship match between @JordynneGrace and @TheTrinity_Fatu! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/wyDeXemv7r — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024

On Twitter, Brooke wrote, "I have tried to wear my head around this & have written so much and deleted it so many times bc no words seem to fit...so here it goes-WWE (wrestling) has been my Fairytale, my true-love relationship. I started this 1st chapter of my Fairytale 10 years ago & I had no idea what I was getting myself into. This world was all very brand new to me and I was leaving things that I was very comfortable with. I questioned myself a lot thinking am I doing the right thing, will I even be good at this, & will I regret everything I am leaving behind? My answer to these questions quickly became a NOOOO! I fell in love with WWE.. I fell in love with wrestling, my family away from home, and every single time I went out there to perform. I called it my drug of choice, there was no bigger rush or high in this world than performing in front of the WWE UNIVERSE & fans all around the world, it was electrifying!!

With that being said, there were always moments where I wasn't happy with my performance or was missing my family & long lonely nights on the road. Just like a relationship, you have the best of times and the worst of times. As years went forward THIS BUSINESS BECAME ME... I gave it my everything, it was my priority & my true LOVE!!! Just like a fairytale, things happen and your world comes crashing down. That happen in 2017 when a tragedy happen & I lost a loved one. I had two directions I could take- either bury myself in a deep hole of depression or rise to the top, & I always and will forever say WWE (WRESTLING) saved my life!

It was all I ever had...my co-workers & fans were all I ever knew for so many years and turning to wrestling was my escape! I knew I could only push forward and never look back. 6 years later, I have accomplished so much & met so many amazing people & have strived to become better in every aspect of wrestling. This isn't THE END...this is moving forward to the next chapter of my fairytale...a rocky patch in my relationship named WRESTLING- but I promise YOU ALL, I WILL KEEP GOING.. I will never let you down.. I LOVE YOU ALL....the fairytale continues... – DB..."

Hard to Kill

TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (C) vs. Moose

TNA X- Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (C) def. El Hijo del Vikingo and KUSHIDA

TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) def. Trinity

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Decay (C) def. MK Ultra

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (C) def. The Rascalz, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Speedball Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid

Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Gisele Shaw def. Jody Threat, Xia Brookside, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, and Dani Luna

Josh Alexander def. Alex Hammerstone

PCO, Jake Something, and Rhino def. Dirty Dango, Oleg Prudius, and Alpha Bravo

What have you thought of Hard to Kill so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!