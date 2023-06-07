WWE Raw Superstar Enters the NXT Women's Battle Royal for a Shot at the Title

Last week NXT featured a number of shocking appearances by WWE Superstars like Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin, but tonight fans got another surprise appearance from Monday Night Raw, this time for the Women's division. Tonight there will be a Battle Royal to determine the challenger for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship, and early in the episode, a surprise contender revealed they would be in the mix. That would be Dana Brooke, who entered into the Battle Royal and is looking to take on Stratton for the Title and put a premature end to Tiffy Time.

Dana Brooke will take on some of NXT's best and brightest in the Battle Royal. That includes Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Fallon Henley, Thea Hail, Cora Jade, Kiana James, Jacy Jayne, Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez, Jakara Jackson, and more. Right now there is only one Title to contend for in the Women's Division, with the Tag Titles currently on SmackDown. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Stratton about the possibility of a second Title, and she's all for it.

DANA BROOKE IS HERE!@DanaBrookeWWE has her sights set on the No.1 Contenders Battle Royal and @tiffstrattonwwe's NXT Women's Championship 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vZLQF4gbXx — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

"I think that would be awesome. I feel like we have so many women in NXT, and so many awesome great women, and I feel like it's hard when we're all going for the same thing, Stratton said. "I feel like there can only be so many people going for the NXT Women's Championship. I think another Title would be amazing."

During the NXT Battleground press conference, ComicBook.com asked Shawn Michaels if there's ever been a thought to introducing a second Women's Title, akin to the North American Title. While the idea has been given some thought, there is still some hesitancy and questions of the best way to do it if it ended up happening.

"So look, every now and then those thoughts drift into your head, but I'll say this. I think that as proud as I am of our Women's division, I would argue there isn't anybody... I don't know. Certainly in my opinion, there isn't anybody that highlights their women as well as we do here in NXT," Michaels said. "Having said that, I just don't know what another Title would be, and sometimes I'm not sure what you really accomplish in that respect."

"I hope I'm not giving you a runaround BS answer. It is something I think about on a daily basis. I just don't know that I'm comfortable with what that is yet or have made that determination. And again, I also know that with having such young talent, are there going to be people that are prepared to carry on that role? I guess that's my answer for you. I think about it a lot, but I'm not ready to pull the trigger on something like that. I'm just very proud of what it is that we do here with our women in NXT, because I think they're, once again, the strongest women's division in all the country, Michaels said.

After tonight, NXT will have a challenger for Stratton, and we'll have to see what happens with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by SmackDown's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Who do you want to see take on Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments!