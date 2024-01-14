Gisele Shaw Wins Knockouts Ultimate X Match at TNA Hard to Kill

At TNA Hard To Kill the second-ever Knockouts Ultimate X winner was crowned. The inaugural match took place in 2022 at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view where two of this women in this year's field -- Alisha Edwards and the winner of it, Tasha Steelz -- once again competed for a shot at the TNA Knockouts World Champion. Other competitors included Gisele Shaw who has been rising in the ranks of the TNA Knockouts division, Jody Threat who also looks to breakout in the tournament and two young and hungry talents that are looking to make a name for themselves in the United States -- Xia Brookside and Dani Luna.

The Knockouts Ultimate X match opens the pay-per-view. Once it gets underway, each woman eagerly shows why they deserve to win the match. After some battling back and forth, Edwards makes it across the ropes but just as she's about halfway over, Luna pulls her down to the mat. Edwards then grabs a kendo stick and uses it on everyone quite viciously. All the women are down in the center of the ring, Jody gets back to her feat and delivers a double Pop-Shove It to Edwards and Shaw. Tasha is the next Knockout that attempts to get onto the ropes but Luna puts a stop to it, knocking her down.

While everyone is distracted, Threat tries to sneakily make her way over but Shaw notices, jumping off of Luna's back and right into a spear to Threat. Luna, Steelz and Shaw race to the X. fighting one another upside down as the X dangles, each using it as a weapon. Luna falls down first and Shaw knocks Steelz down. She grabs the X and falls to the mat to win the match and become the new #1 contender for the Knockouts World Championship!

Shaw will have the opportunity to cash in the Knockouts Ultimate X title shot whenever she wants for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship. Shaw has been a mainstay of TNA since her signing in February 2022, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. Should Trinity retain the Knockouts title at Hard To Kill, this won't be the first time the two have faced off in the ring together. Over the summer the two feuded following their singles match at Under Siege last May. Shaw and Grace also have a ton of history in the ring together.