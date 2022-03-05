Former WWE Superstar Makes Shocking AEW Rampage Debut

Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured a shocking reveal during the segment between the House of Black and Death Triangle, as none other than Erick Redbeard (aka former WWE superstar Erick Rowan) popped up during the back and forth between the two teams. He was also confirmed for the Trios match that is happening at AEW Revolution, so it is assumed that he is now All Elite, at least for a little while. The House of Black, which consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, will now face PAC, Penta, and Redbeard at Revolution, and the House of Black did not seem thrilled at the reveal.

Death Triangle was on the microphone to start things off and talked about having three people ready to face the House of Black. Then Malakai and his team appeared at the ring after the lights flickered and they entered the ring, but their challengers had an ace up their sleeve.

They said that three were ready to face them, but not all three were in the ring. Then the music hit and Redbeard shocked everyone, running down to the ring and attacking the House of Black.

He was contained by security and referees but Redbeard started clearing them out, and eventually cleared the ring. The House of Black was licking their wounds as they looked on at their new enemy, and it should be an entertaining match-up at Revolution.

Next up for AEW is AEW Revolution, and you can find the updated card below.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Orange Cassidy vs TBS.

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (C) vs Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (C) vs Thunder Rosa

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Tay Conti

Tornado Trios Match: AHFO (Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isiah Kassidy) vs Sting, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (C) vs reDRagon vs TBD

Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.

