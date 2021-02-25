Former WWE Star Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) Shows Off New Look

✖

Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega in WWE) took to social media on Wednesday to reveal she had changed up her look, adding a splash of bright red to her hair. The Fighting With My Family star's posts indicated she was flying from Florida to Los Angeles for some sort of acting role, though it's unclear what it is as of now. Trinidad initially signed with WWE back in 2017 and over the next three years worked as a manager for Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory while also wrestling as a singles competitor.

Trinidad was released by WWE back in November. In the months prior she had openly spoken out against WWE's new policy that prevented wrestlers from working with third parties like Twitch and Cameo and had recently opened as cosplay-centric OnlyFans account.

"If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, then so be it. I'm so thankful. I'm not angry. I'm just heartbroken 'cuz doing this, being a wrestler, is all I ever wanted to do," Vega said in a Twitch stream shortly after news of her release broke.

Her 90-day "No Compete" clause recently expired, meaning she's free to sign with any other major wrestling promotion. Stay tuned for more updates on where she heads next.

In an interview with ComicBook roughly a month before her release, Trinidad revealed the one film role she'd love to play — Jade from Mortal Kombat.

"Oh my God. It'd be Jade from Mortal Kombat. A million times over, it'd be Jade," Vega said. "And a few reasons, but more so because she was the first one that I wanted to see. When I was playing Mortal Kombat, even just going back to Mortal Kombat 3, I was like, 'I love this game. I really love this.' I think 3 was one that was particularly a favorite because I really liked it, but I was never good at Mortal Kombat II."

"I really, really loved it. And when I got introduced to Jade, I'm like, 'Man, this one I can do,' especially because she looked like me, so I was like, 'I want to do this.' And then more and more, as I started experimenting with cosplay, I want to do Jade right," she continued. "And I think it was when I was still in NXT, I did a Jade cosplay and it blew up and I was like, "Wow, that's amazing." And I actually have met Ed Boon in Jade cosplay. So I was like, 'If I ever get the opportunity, it would be Jade.'"