Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals His WWE 2K23 Character

Freddie Prinze Jr. is a wrestling fan through and through, and just like everyone did when WWE 2K23 was released, he's already created his own character in the Creation Suite. Prinze Jr. is keeping all kinds of busy these days with his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, movies, TV, and starting a wrestling promotion all while being a dad, but he still found a little time to bring his favorite character into the newest 2K game. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had a chance to talk to Prinze Jr. about his WWE 2K23 character, and you can add his custom luchador to your WWE roster right now.

When Killian asked if he had created a character in the game, Prinze Jr. revealed the name of a character he makes in every game. "Oh yeah, I'm always a luchador. My name is El Guey, which means The Dude, and I'm the greatest luchador that ever lived. You haven't heard of me? You haven't heard of me online?"

When asked if he uploads his character to the online Creation Suite, Prinze Jr. said "Yeah!". Killian said he has to download him now and put him in his own promotion, and Prinze Jr. added "You've got to have El Guey! He's a great mid-carder man. Mid-carder all the way." So, if you spot El Guey on Creation Suite, don't miss out on adding him to the team.

Prinze Jr. was actually spotted recently at AEW Dynamite, and he, unfortunately, got hit with a promo from AEW World Champion MJF. MJF called the crowd dinosaurs after they gave Prinze Jr. a big response, and then said he played a supporting role to a CGI dog. On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. addressed the promo, revealing he thought it might happen.

When asked if he was expecting it, Prinze Jr. said, "Yes and no. The man who talked smack to me (MJF) was the reason we were sitting front row. I take that as going to a comedy club. You sit in the front, you're expecting some interaction. It's a safe place for it and you're there to take it. If you can't take it, don't sit there. I thought he might do something because he and I have a better relationship than the first LA show I went to."

"I will say this, I knew something was coming because he texted me before the show, 'Is Mac (Macaulay Culkin) gonna make it?' 'No, he's going to Disney.' 'Alright, cool.' The only reason he asked, and I knew, it was because he was going to go in. I was like, 'he's got some stuff on me, he's going to hit me with something.' I didn't know Dr. Ken (Jeong) was going to be there. As soon as he was standing, He's gonna get it," Prinze Jr. said.

Have you already created characters in WWE 2K23, and what did you think of MJF's promo? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!