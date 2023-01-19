Freddie Prinze Jr. Reacts to MJF Roasting Him on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was in Los Angeles last week and featured MJF cutting a promo on some of the celebrities who were in attendance for the event. That included actor, former WWE writer and podcaster Freddie Prinze Jr. Friedman poked fun at how old Prinze's hit movies are and how he was outshined by a CGI dog in two live-action Scooby-Doo movies. He closed out the promo by calling Prinze a "Scooby-Dooby D—bag!"

Prinze responded to the promo on his Wrestling With Freddie Podcast, saying he was expecting something given that he was seated close to the ring. He said (h/t Fightful), "Yes and no. The man who talked smack to me (MJF) was the reason we were sitting front row. I take that as going to a comedy club. You sit in the front, you're expecting some interaction. It's a safe place for it and you're there to take it. If you can't take it, don't sit there. I thought he might do something because he and I have a better relationship than the first LA show I went to. I will say this, I knew something was coming because he texted me before the show, 'Is Mac (Macaulay Culkin) gonna make it?' 'No, he's going to Disney.' 'Alright, cool.' The only reason he asked, and I knew, it was because he was going to go in. I was like, 'he's got some stuff on me, he's going to hit me with something.' I didn't know Dr. Ken (Jeong) was going to be there. As soon as he was standing, 'He's gonna get it,'"

MJF really cut a promo on Freddie Prinze Jr. 😂



Prinze has previously discussed the possibility of launching his own pro wrestling promotion and has even approached some of the WWE talents that were released during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, nothing has materialized from those plans.

