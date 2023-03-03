Goldberg Says WWE Owes Him a Retirement Match

Goldberg was last seen in WWE at last year's Elimination Chamber, where he took on Roman Reigns. Goldberg doesn't seem to be returning during WrestleMania season this time around, but he isn't opposed to one more return. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg was asked whether he would consider one more match. He didn't close the door on it happening, and then also mentioned that they owe him a retirement match. He's not sitting by the phone waiting for a call from WWE, but he does have a few ideas if that return doesn't happen.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," Goldberg said. "That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."

Goldberg doesn't specify what that deal with the devil is referring to, but at this point, it would be a perfect time to set up a retirement match for him. Goldberg has wrestled some of the best in WWE, including Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker, Kevin Owens, and Reigns. It's unlikely one of those would be his retirement match opponent, so the question is who would make the best opponent?

If it's going to happen, you'd want his match to make him look strong, even if it's his last one. Having him go against someone on the current roster would probably be the way to go as opposed to a Legend vs Legend match, and there are a few current superstars who could be promising picks. On the heavyweight's side, names like Gunther, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa come to mind, and both are heels so it would be easy to have Goldberg come in and get the fans immediately on his side. Plus, beating Goldberg would make for big wins added to their resumes.

On the non-heavyweight side, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Austin Theory are names that would make the match memorable, and they would also make Goldberg look incredible during the match, win or lose.

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldberg credited wrestling fans for their support and love over the years. "The tenacity of wrestling fans is unparalleled," Goldberg said. "I'm not going to sit here and say that I owe them everything, but I sure as hell am close. It's an honor to be remembered and supported by such a group of people. There is such a fever pitch in the passion of the fans. To be part of that, I'm blessed."

