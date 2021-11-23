Has Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract Expired?

Ronda Rousey has not competed in a WWE ring since losing in the main event at WrestleMania 35. Since then she’s taken a hiatus from the company, she’s expanded her YouTube channel, starred in the FOX series 9-1-1 and gave birth to her daughter, La’akea Browne, back in September. She’s talked on a number of occasions about returning to WWE and was even doing some in-ring training prior to her pregnancy, but nothing has materialized so far.

During a recent gaming stream on her Facebook, the former Raw Women’s Champion was asked if her WWE contract had expired. She claimed she didn’t know the answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Person in chatroom] is asking if I’m still under contract with WWE. I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers,” Rousey said (h/t POST Wrestling), later adding that she still keeps in touch with Stephanie McMahon.

While on her hiatus, Rousey hasn’t hesitated in calling out certain WWE fans for their behavior, leading some to believe she’d return to the company as a heel if and when that happens.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,’” Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. “My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again,” she added. “But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”