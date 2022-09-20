Heels Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed

Heels, the pro wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell, will be back on Starz for its second season on Oct. 9 according to PWInsider. The series was created by Michael Waldron (Loki) and debuted its first season back in August 2021. It was then confirmed in November that a second season was on the way. The show depicts the fictional small Georgia town of Duffy and its local pro wrestling promotion, Duffy Wrestling League. Jack Spade (Amell) oversees the promotion, his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) is one of its top stars and the bulk of the first season was their struggles to work through their tense relationship, the scars left by their traumatic upbringing from an abusive father and balance their personal lives.

The first season ended with the DWL successfully running an event at the South Georgia State Fair which culminates in Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) climbing the ladder in the main event to become the new DWL Champion. Unfortunately, many of Jack's personal issues with his brother and wife remain unresolved.

"Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they've just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders," Waldron said in an interview with ComicBook prior to Season 1 regarding the casting of Amell as Jack. "Playing Jack Spade, there's the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you'd believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here.

"There's not a lot of people who look like that who are also great actors. Steven Amell is one of those people," he added. "We were so fortunate to get him, coming off of the success of Arrow, with the ultimate added bonus of the guy loves wrestling. He might be the biggest fan of all of us, and he's actually wrestled with WWE. So I mean, God, we were lucky to get Steve."

The show has featured cameos from a number of professional wrestlers including CM Punk, Mick Foley, Doc Gallows and PJ Hawx. Stay tuned for full coverage of Season 2 when it arrives on Starz!

h/t PWInsider