Here's How to Play WWE 2K22 for Free

A perfect way to kick off the holidays is getting to play a game for free, and now you can do just that with excellent WWE 2K22. If you don't already own the game and you happen to be on Xbox, you can now play WWE 2K22 for free during the Xbox Free to Play Weekend event, which starts today and runs through December 18th. If you've been on the fence with jumping into WWE 2K22, now is the best time to give it a shot and see if it's what you're looking for, and if you dig it, you can always take advantage of a sale to grab it at a great price afterwards.

WWE 2K22 has been well received by fans and has already received several DLC packs of additional WWE Superstars and celebrities. While the roster was initially severely outdated thanks to a host of WWE releases the prior year and earlier this year, it's actually back to being relatively accurate, as WWE ended up bringing back a variety of superstars like Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano, Tegan Nox, Bray Wyatt, and more.

Hey, @Xbox fans, it's time to get a head start on your holiday break! 🎁



Dive off the top rope and into the ring starting today through 12/18 and play #WWE2K22 for FREE during the Xbox Free to Play Weekend event! pic.twitter.com/NIiCc00RFZ — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) December 15, 2022

Most of those stars were included in the game already, and those who weren't were quickly added through the customization suite. Other requested stars include Cody Rhodes, but because of when he returned to WWE he wasn't able to be included in the game. The good news is he will certainly be included in WWE 2K23, though no details on the new game in the series have been revealed as of yet.

WWE 2K22 is not the only game you can try out during Xbox's Free to Play weekend, as you can also jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer free access period. This will run from today through Monday, December 19th at 10 AM PST, and you will be able to try out Farm 18, El Asilo, and Season 01 Reloaded: Shipment. You can compete in Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, and Xbox Live Gold will not be required to play.

Will you be trying out WWE 2K22 this weekend? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!