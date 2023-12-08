How Different Was WWE SmackDown The Last Time CM Punk Appeared?

Punk makes his return to the blue brand tonight for the first time since January 2014.

CM Punk's comeback tour continues. Following his shocking return to WWE at WWE Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago, Punk addressed the WWE fans on the microphone for the first time in nearly a decade two days later on WWE Monday Night Raw. The often polarizing and controversial side of Punk was nowhere to be seen in that speaking segment, as he showed love and admiration for both the fans and locker room, aside from a subtle tease that he may still have enemies backstage. While his first televised appearance came on the red brand, that is not necessarily a reflection of where his permanent WWE home will be moving forward. Punk is still categorized as a free agent, evident by the fact that he is appearing on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Revisiting CM Punk's Last Full WWE SmackDown Episode

Tonight's WWE SmackDown represents the first time that Punk is making a full appearance on the show since January 17th, 2014, and it's safe to say a lot has changed since then.

Multiple AEW Stars in Opening Match

The January 7th, 2014 episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match: Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. Billy Gunn and Road Dogg. Gunn was able to steal the victory thanks to a distraction from Vickie Guerrero.

Today, Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) and Billy Gunn are regular competitors for All Elite Wrestling, a company that Cody helped start. Cody and Vickie also had stints in AEW but ultimately departed the company in the past couple of years. Road Dogg left WWE for a period of time but has resumed working in a backstage capacity. He currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

CM Punk Feuds With The Shield

Punk's first appearance on this episode comes in a backstage segment with Renee Young where he confirms that he will be calling out The Shield later in the show. That call out headlines WWE SmackDown and results in Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg surrounding the ring before Kane attacks Punk.

Today, Ambrose wrestles as Jon Moxley in AEW while Reigns and Rollins are world champions in WWE. Kane is retired and has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Outside of wrestling, Kane is the Mayor of Knox County.

Remaining Results

The rest of the show included just five wrestlers that are still with WWE today.

Rey Mysterio def. Alberto Del Rio



Naomi def. Tamina Snuka



Big E Langston def. Fandango



Jimmy and Jey Uso def. Cesaro and Jack Swagger



