Rey Mysterio or Billy Gunn? AEW's The Gunns Debate Who is Wrestling's Biggest Deadbeat Dad

Fathers have become a central force for wrestling storylines in 2023. AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage has crafted an entire persona bent on acknowledging the fact that his enemies' dads are deceased. Nick Wayne's late pops is a driving force for why he wanted to wrestle. Cody Rhodes's entire pursuit of the WWE Championship is in an effort to win the title that his father never captured. While those stories include dads that are not active competitors, the same cannot be said for The Gunns and Dominik Mysterio's ongoing familial feuds in AEW and WWE, respectively.

Over one year ago, Austin and Colten Gunn turned on their Hall of Fame father, Billy Gunn, cementing themselves as heels en route to an AEW World Tag Team Championship victory. Two weeks after that, Dominik Mysterio attacked his Hall of Fame dad, Rey Mysterio, aligning with The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. In the months that followed, both The Gunns and Dominik referred to their old men as "deadbeat" dads on weekly television.

Billy Gunn or Rey Mysterio: Who is More of a Deadbeat Dad?

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

The Gunns have sympathy for Dirty Dom.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Austin and Colten Gunn debated whether their father, Billy Gunn, or Rey Mysterio is more of a "deadbeat" dad.

"This is why we connect with Dom so much and get along so much with Dom. Both of our dads are deadbeat dads," Austin said. "I think they're tied."

"I honestly think maybe ours because Rey didn't adopt a new kid and start running around with him," Colten added, alluding to Billy's alliance with The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. "Whereas our dad just adopted two new kids and won titles with them and is scissoring on national TV and making all this merch. I don't see Rey doing that. He's still upset that his kid is not with him. Our dad, I don't even think he remembers our names. So I'm going with Billy Gunn."

"I take back my answer. Colten, that was a great answer," Austin concluded.

Billy currently reigns alongside The Acclaimed as the AEW World Trios Champions. Austin and Colten are on their own pursuit of gold as they challenge for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships this Saturday, November 18th at AEW Full Gear when they face MJF and a mystery partner.