WWE Honors Howard Finkel During Edge vs. Randy Orton Match at Backlash

WWE went out of their way to make the match between Randy Orton and Edge at Backlash on Sunday night feel special. Billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," Byron Saxton told fans before the match that it would feature amplified audio and unique camera angles to make it an experience like none other. They even had referee Charles Robinson dress in the old WWE referee's outfit from the 1980s and early 1990s, complete with bowtie and dress shirt.

However, what really capture fan's attention was the ring introductions. Longtime voice of WWE Howard Finkel, who passed away earlier this year, had his voice played throughout the WWE Performance Center. They played some old ring introductions he had done for both Randy Orton and Edge, while the lights were dimmed and an old Madison Square Garden microphone rig was lit up in the middle of the ring.

Check out a screen shot below.

They just played the voice of Howard Finkel announcing Edge and Randy Orton, complete with the old school MSG microphone rig. That was cool #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/OC9Co9SreF — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) June 15, 2020

Finkel passed away on April 16th at the age of 69. He had been living in an assisted living facility and suffered a stroke in February 2019.

What did you think of the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton on Sunday night at WWE Backlash? Did it live up to the hype? Let us know in the comments section below.

