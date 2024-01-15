Hulk Hogan Helps Woman Involved in Car Crash

Hulk Hogan helped a woman involved in a car crash over the weekend. As reported by TMZ, Hogan was driving with his wife and a friend on a highway in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday evening when a crash happened in front of their car. Sources describe the wreck as a car "erratically swerved" across the highway lanes in an effort to catch an exit at the last second, resulting in said car clipping another car enough to lead to a car being "flipped over and tumbled." It was unclear as to whether the swerving car or the car that got clipped was the one that crashed. Hogan was said to have "pulled over immediately" and were "first on the scene."

Hogan and his friend helped the driver out of the car, a 17-year-old girl. They accomplished this by popping the airbag and unbuckling her seatbelt, eventually assisting her out of the car. Paramedics arrived shortly after as Hogan, his wife and friend watched on. The girl appeared to be okay in the end.

Hogan spent the majority of his time at this stage in his career developing personal projects, such as running his beach shop in Florida. His last televised wrestling appearance came on WWE Monday Night Raw in January 2023, a show that served as the red brand's 30th anniversary celebration. He also co-hosted WWE WrestleMania 37 with Titus O'Neil.

Many know Hogan as professional wrestling's first true mainstream star. Before John Cena was preaching hustle, loyalty, and respect or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was delivering Austin 3:16 sermons, Hulkamania was running wild, telling kids to say their prayers and eat their vitamins. Hogan was the go-to good guy for decades until he turned heel in WCW. Hogan led the New World Order, a faction comprised of ex-WWF stars bent on destroying WCW. Coincidentally enough, Hogan was photographed wearing a black-and-white nWo tee at the site of the car crash.

Hogan's legacy was put in a different light in 2015, when a leaked sex tape showed Hogan using racist slurs. This led to Hogan being temporarily erased from WWE history, as the company made no mention of him for several years and removed him from the WWE Hall of Fame. He would be reinstated in July 2018 and returned to television later that fall, hosting WWE Crown Jewel.