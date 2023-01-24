WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Hit With Mic Issues During Raw is XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was hit with some surprise microphone issues at the start of Raw is XXX! The special 30th Anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was teasing the return of some of the biggest names from the WWE's past, and things kicked off with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (accompanied by Jimmy Hart) giving a few words to the audience to help start the big event. The only immediate issue, however, was that not all of these words were able to make it out due to a faulty microphone.

As Hogan continued to power through his promo as planned for the start of Raw is XXX, fans quickly noticed the microphone issues to the point where a member of production had to come out and give him a new working microphone. It was a memorable way to start off such a big event for WWE Monday Night Raw, and given the very long history of moments like this happening all the time, it was a surprisingly appropriate way to kick things off.

As for the promo itself, you can see an example of how it was supposed to go below from WWE's official Twitter account:

Hulk Hogan won't be the only WWE Superstar from the past that will be making an appearance over the course of Raw is XXX as the other major names confirmed for the event include the likes of Kurt Angle, the Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Teddy Long, The Bella Twins, Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler, Ric Flair, and even The Undertaker. It's likely following this opening segment that there won't be many issues like that from this point on.

It's going to be a packed show for the 30th Anniversary so as to what to expect from the rest of Raw is XXX, the confirmed card for the episode is as follows:

The Bloodline holds Tribal Court for Sami Zayn

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match

The Usos vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

What did you think of Hulk Hogan starting things off for Raw is XXX? Do you think the mic issues managed to start the show off on the wrong foot? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!