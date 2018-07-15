WWE Fans Offer Mixed Reaction on Hulk Hogan’s Return to WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced on Sunday afternoon that former WWF Champion and wrestling icon Hulk Hogan would be reinstated into the company’s Hall of Fame.

“The Hulkster” was originally inducted into the hall in 2005, but the company severed all ties and mentions of him in 2015 after a leaked recording of him making various racist remarks against African Americans made its way online.

Wrestling fans on Twitter had a noticeably mixed reaction to the news. Some were happy to see him back, believing that he had paid his dues by publicly apologizing and being exiled from the promotion for three years.

Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE HOF, it’s about damn time! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZwnIuo7CPt — ~Angie~ (@DAmbroseAsylum_) July 15, 2018

“Hulk Hogan served a 3 year suspension from #WWE for something that happened 10 years before that and was taped without his knowledge. He served his penance,” wrote another.

Others were unhappy about the decision.

Truthfully I feel like @HulkHogan should have to publicly apologize on WWE television or something. It really just feels like a WWE doesn’t care about its minority audience. Sure Hogan is a big part of WWE history.. he also spat in our faces calling us out of our names. — Jaren Dorsey (@jaren_dorsey) July 15, 2018

when I seen the news that Hulk Hogan got reinstated into the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/nD6d0nZbaE — ً (@undisputedstomp) July 15, 2018

Some Twitter users also pointed out the precedent Hogan’s reinstatement sent, feeling that other wrestlers not included in the Hall of Fame (namely Chyna) should now be inducted.

Hulk Hogan deserves to be in the Hall of Fame but if you don’t put Chyna in now y’all on some bullshit. https://t.co/U66fveb35N — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) July 15, 2018

WWE has basically inducted Hulk Hogan to the HOF twice when he’s a known racist and even has a sex tape, yet they justified Chyna’s exclusion because of porn and they knew Vader’s days were numbered but didn’t induct him either. Remind me why I support this company? pic.twitter.com/mK8X6nttTh — #1 absolution stan (@tdswifty) July 15, 2018

NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream gave his two cents on the matter as well.

No Such Thing As Coincedence UR WELCOME TERRY.@HulkHogan – D — DREAM Experience (@VelveteenWWE) July 15, 2018

