Impact Wrestling Rebrands to TNA: Every New Total Nonstop Action Championship Belt

Total Nonstop Action is back. At the conclusion of Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory 2023, Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore hit the ring to announce that come January 2024, Impact Wrestling would rebrand back to Total Nonstop Action, pivoting the "Impact" name back to the title of its weekly television program. This shift was met with love from fans and talent alike, including top international stars like Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, two high-profile stars who are set to compete at TNA's first relaunch events this weekend. That rebranding has made its way to the company's championship titles as well, as TNA President Scott D'Amore has spent the past week slowly unveiling all of TNA's new-look gold.

(Photo: TNA)

TNA World Championship

(Photo: TNA)

"There's some amazing athletes that bridge the gap from TNA Wrestling to Impact Wrestling, and now there's going to be a chance for some amazing athletes to bridge the gap from Impact Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling. Someone who has been apart of that entire expeirence is you, Alex Shelley," D'Amore told TNA World Champion Alex Shelley. "You inspired a generation and changed this industry."

"This feels right," Shelley responded.

TNA Knockouts Championship

(Photo: TNA)

"You've been an amazing face for the Knockouts Division," D'Amore told TNA Knockouts Champion Trinity. "And I think it's time we give that championship a bit of a facelift and present you with the new TNA Knockouts Championship."

"That is beautiful," Trinity responded. "Trini-T-N-A baby!"

TNA X-Division Championship

(Photo: TNA)

"I can't think of anybody more fitting to be the person to carry that championship over than the person who has been here since year one, and has held that championship ten times," D'Amore said to TNA X-Division Champion Chris Sabin.

TNA Tag Team Championships

(Photo: TNA)

"We have grown up right here in Impact Wrestling but now we're ready to lead the next generation of tag team wrestling in TNA," Ace Austin said.

"Those last belts were cool, but these championships are just too sweet," Chris Bey said.

TNA Digital Media Championship

(Photo: TNA)

"New championship belt for an old wrestler!" D'Amore said to TNA Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer.

Still to come are the new-look TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Impact Wrestling officially rebrands to Total Nonstop Action this weekend at TNA Hard to Kill on Saturday, January 13th, a pay-per-view event that is immediately followed up by TNA Snake Eyes on Sunday, January 14th.