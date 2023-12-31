Ace Austin and Chris Bey Set for Four-Way TNA World Tag Team Title Defense at Hard To Kill

TNA will launch itself into a new era and a new year with what the name suggests: Total Nonstop Action. With that comes the official rebrand and first pay-per-view under the banner, Hard to Kill. As one of the first big wrestling events of the year, TNA is promising an unforgettable show with Chris Sabin defending the X-Division title against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo, Jordynne Grace vs. TNA Knockouts World Champion Trinity, the second-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, and more. Not only that, TNA are set to make a new signing announcement, on the heels of signing KUSHIDA, Jade Chung as the new voice of TNA, and Dani Luna. They have announced various re-signings as well, including former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions the Rascalz, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards.

With The Grizzled Young Vets set to make their TNA debut at Hard to Kill, they have been added to a four-way TNA World Tag Team Championship match against current champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey, the Rascalz, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Trent Seven. ABC reclaimed the tag team titles at Bound for Glory, defeating Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz and cementing themselves as two-time IMPACT/TNA World Tag Team Champions and one of the best tag teams of the year.

It's clear that TNA is looking to make a statement with all eyes on them heading into 2024 and not only does the pay-per-view reflect that, so does the show taking place the following night: Snake Eyes. Former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will face off against AEW's Will Ospreay in a rematch from October. NJPW's Kazuchika Okada will make an appearance in TNA for the first time in seven years, teaming with MCMG against Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers. Vikingo and GYN are also set to appear on the show.

Tickets for both Hard to Kill on January 13 and Snake Eyes on January 14 are available through Ticketmaster. The events emanate from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.