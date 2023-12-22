Former IMPACT Tag Team Champions Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, the Rascalz, are re-signing with the company! Announced on tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the team will head into the new era of TNA as the first tag team to re-sign.

The Rascalz join a long list of re-signed and newly signed talent, including KUSHIDA, Dani Luna, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Jade Chung (TNA's new ring announcer). At IMPACT Wrestling Emergence 2023, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz captured their first titles in a major wrestling promotion by defeating Subculture. They lost them less than two months later at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory when Ace Austin and Chris Bey (ABC) came to reclaim the championships. The Rascalz first debuted in IMPACT in 2018. The Miguel and Wentz reunited in June and they've been dominating the tag team division since.

In January, IMPACT will officially rebrand to TNA for the first time since 2017 at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. TNA will also hold a second show, Snake Eyes, the night after which will feature Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander 2, Kazuchika Okada making his return to TNA to team with MCMG Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin against Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers. Hard to Kill is set to feature the second ever Knockouts Ultimate X match which Tasha Steelz won. Kushida, Sabin and El Hijo del Vikingo (who will be on both shows) are set to clash in a three-way match for the X-Division Championship, and Trinity defending the Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace. TNA President Scott D'Amore has been teasing a signing at the pay-per-view, one that, according to D'Amore, fans would least expect.

In addition, TNA is partnering with Endeavor Streaming to launch TNA+, a global and on-demand streaming service launching in the new year. The service will allow fans access to watch TNA's weekly TV show, pay-per-view events, TNA's full archive, exclusive original content and wrestler-created series. Fans will also have the chance to interact with some of TNA's top stars. Tickets for both Hard to Kill on January 13 and Snake Eyes on January 14 are available through Ticketmaster. The events emanate from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Are you excited to see the Rascalz take over TNA Wrestling in 2024 and beyond? Let us know in the comments!