TNA Wrestling Partners With WWE Owners For New Streaming Service

Impact Wrestling is rebranding. Earlier this fall, the historic wrestling promotion revealed that it will be returning to its original branding, Total Nonstop Action, come the new year. This return to the letters that put the company on the map was met with much fanfare from wrestling audiences, as the TNA branding is closely associated with some of its golden years. TNA Wrestling will officially relaunch on January 13th, 2024 with TNA Wrestling: Hard to Kill and will follow that show up the next day with TNA Wrestling: Snake Eyes. Top talent from across the industry want to be apart of the relaunch, as AEW's Will Ospreay and NJPW's Kazuchika Okada have already been announced for those two shows.

WWE's Owners Partner With TNA Wrestling

(Photo: TNA)

It's not just the wrestlers that want in on the Total Nonstop Action.

As announced in a press release, TNA Wrestling has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to launch TNA+, a global and on-demand streaming service. TNA+ will be available on TNAWrestling.com, iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, and Android TV, Fire TV and Roku big screen platforms.

"As part of a multi-year deal, Endeavor Streaming will power the new TNA+ app to deliver an enhanced user experience to all fans across the top streaming platforms, as well as mobile and connected devices," the press release reads. "This partnership combines TNA's expertise as a top professional wrestling promoter with Endeavor Streaming's unparalleled knowledge in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer offerings, marketing tools, analytics, and predictive modeling."

The new streaming service will be divided into four tiers. The "special attraction" tier gives subscribers full access to the TNA/Impact Wrestling library as well as all TNA+ pay-per-view programming, barring the company's big four shows. That tier is offered at $9.99/month or $95.99/year. The "world championship" tier has all of the aforementioned perks as well as access to the big four shows for $219.99/year.

"This is truly an incredible opportunity for us as we forge into an exciting new chapter of the TNA legacy," said TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore. "We are proud to partner with Endeavor Streaming on this initiative, and we look forward to continuing to provide our fans with the absolute best in new, classic and exclusive professional wrestling content, available to them anywhere, anytime, on their favorite devices, when TNA+ launches on January 5."

Pete Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer at Endeavor Streaming said, "Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate in the world of sports and entertainment and TNA+ is the perfect 'always-on' personalised OTT service to help TNA build a deeper relationship with its global audience. We're looking forward to working with TNA to deliver the best streaming experience for wrestling fans."

Endeavor Streaming is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, the owners of both WWE and UFC. It is currently unclear as to if this will open up opportunities for the two wrestling companies to cross over.