Injured NXT Star Returns

Fans are always saddened to see a wrestler injured, but times that by 10 when they are experiencing a big push. Ridge Holland was in that unfortunate category, as he was primed for a big run right as he got hurt. He's been away from NXT for a bit, but tonight he made his big return during the match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Ciampa and Thatcher were defeated by Dunne and Lorcan after some help from Holland, and then Holland returned and joined Dunne and Lorcan in attacking the battered duo, so it seems he has very much resumed his allegiances from before he was hurt.

Holland was part of the force that was taking out the Undisputed ERA, and he was seen at TakeOver holding Adam Cole after knocking him out. In a tag match involving Danny Burch and Lorcan, Holland caught Lorcan, but that's when he injured his ankle.

Now he's back at full power and picking up right where he left off. There's no more Undisputed ERA these days, so it seems Ciampa and Thatcher are instead going to be the focal point of his wrath.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below,

"Bronson Reed will look to gain momentum against Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher throw down with Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan, and the NXT Breakout Tournament continues as Carmelo Hayes faces Josh Briggs."

Here's the card:

Bronson Reed vs Adam Cole

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan

Carmelo Hayes vs Josh Briggs - NXT Breakout Tournament

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea

Imperium vs Hit Row

