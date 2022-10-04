A24's "The Iron Claw" Film Has Found Its Fritz Von Erich

Deadline broke the news on the latest casting for A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw, which will depict the iconic professional wrestling family The Von Erichs. So far, three of the Von Erich sons have been cast — Zac Efron will play Kevin, Harris Dickinson will play David and Jeremy Allen White will portray Kerry. The role of Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch of the family, has now been filled as well as it was confirmed Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on.

The film will address the many tragedies the family faced over the years. Of Fritz's five sons, only Kevin is still alive. Jack died when he was just six when he accidentally touched an exposed wire and drowned, David died in 1984 of acute enteritis (though there's plenty of speculation that he suffered a drug overdose) and Kerry, Mike and Chris all committed suicide.

The film's synopsis reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

This story is developing...

