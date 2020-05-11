WWE Fans Asking if Rey Mysterio is Dead After Money in the Bank

When WWE first announced that this year's Money in the Bank match would be taking place on the roof of their corporate headquarters, one of the first things fans had joked about was whether or not one of the superstars would be thrown off the roof. Since it was such a wild idea, you wouldn't really expect that to happen. But thanks to the nature of the new cinematic style for the match, WWE really went for it as King Corbin tossed Rey Mysterio right off the roof of the corporate building as they were fighting for the briefcase.

It might have been filmed prior to its debut tonight, but now fans are wondering whether or not Rey Mysterio really did die from being thrown off the top of the building. There are a subset of fans who are already sending their condolences to the Mysterio estate as they wait on an official update of his status.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rey Mysterio's potential death, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!