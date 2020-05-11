WWE Fans Asking if Rey Mysterio is Dead After Money in the Bank
When WWE first announced that this year's Money in the Bank match would be taking place on the roof of their corporate headquarters, one of the first things fans had joked about was whether or not one of the superstars would be thrown off the roof. Since it was such a wild idea, you wouldn't really expect that to happen. But thanks to the nature of the new cinematic style for the match, WWE really went for it as King Corbin tossed Rey Mysterio right off the roof of the corporate building as they were fighting for the briefcase.
It might have been filmed prior to its debut tonight, but now fans are wondering whether or not Rey Mysterio really did die from being thrown off the top of the building. There are a subset of fans who are already sending their condolences to the Mysterio estate as they wait on an official update of his status.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rey Mysterio's potential death, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Can't Believe It
I can't believe Rey Mysterio is dead#MITB pic.twitter.com/44ATPIhvSp— Winger (@ghostfarts_com) May 11, 2020
Already Sending Out Obituaries
REY MYSTERIO 1974 ~ 2020, RIP #MITB @WWE pic.twitter.com/7pkpKGCcXS— Sebastian Bolivar (@sebasmbolivar) May 11, 2020
He Really Did Just Fly Off the Roof
Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black passing by Vince's office!#MITB pic.twitter.com/c5v1ytJhj5— Gustavo Rodriguez (@GusDaBus10) May 11, 2020
A Good Summary
#mitb Incase you missed it, here's what Baron Corbin did to Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/bomafV6AZW— dozdozdoz (@ShaunDoswell) May 11, 2020
NOW It's Official
Rey Mysterio's death wouldn't be the same without the coffin dance #MITB #MoneyInTheBank pic.twitter.com/BUHOaeBu9g— Ak (@_Ak88) May 11, 2020
Won't Somebody Please Think of the Children!
The little kids looking at Rey Mysterio fly off the roof #MITB pic.twitter.com/SKzXgxoaxO— BLACKHEART🖤 (@karlxfly) May 11, 2020
Pour One Out
@reymysterio died for the #MITB lmfao!!! Need to take a shot for the homie 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9OHg13gKUm— Miguel 🤘🏼💀 (@A7XVargas) May 11, 2020
Gone Far Too Soon
RIP in peace to two talents cast away long before their times #MITB pic.twitter.com/CVJDEcXjcU— Rep: SUPER FUNKY MODE Edition (@repalec) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.