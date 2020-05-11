WWE Money in the Bank: Fans Can't Believe King Corbin Threw People Off the Roof

By Nick Valdez

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was much different than expected this time around as both the men and the women fought for their respective briefcases at the same time through WWE's corporate headquarters. Thanks to the cinematic nature of the match itself, the superstars were able to incorporate all sorts of fun moments. This was especially true for King Corbin, who managed to stand out with a number of big moments all on his own. But the biggest is when he threw both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black right off the roof towards the end of the match.

Fans had joked that someone would be thrown off the roof once it was announced that the ring itself would be on the top floor of the building, but joking and seeing it is another thing altogether. This has led to a number of hilarious jokes which now paint Corbin as a major murderer.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Corbin tossing two of his opponents right off the roof of the WWE corporate building, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Do you think they'll make it out okay?

He Really Did That Though

RIP to Them

JUST KILLED THEM

YEEEEET

Gone Too Soon

The ROOF

So They're Just Gonna Let it Happen Huh?

Seriously, No One Said Anything?

Things You See Before You Die...

The Shock!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of