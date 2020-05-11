WWE Money in the Bank: Fans Can't Believe King Corbin Threw People Off the Roof
WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was much different than expected this time around as both the men and the women fought for their respective briefcases at the same time through WWE's corporate headquarters. Thanks to the cinematic nature of the match itself, the superstars were able to incorporate all sorts of fun moments. This was especially true for King Corbin, who managed to stand out with a number of big moments all on his own. But the biggest is when he threw both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black right off the roof towards the end of the match.
Fans had joked that someone would be thrown off the roof once it was announced that the ring itself would be on the top floor of the building, but joking and seeing it is another thing altogether. This has led to a number of hilarious jokes which now paint Corbin as a major murderer.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Corbin tossing two of his opponents right off the roof of the WWE corporate building, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Do you think they'll make it out okay?
He Really Did That Though
Did Baron Corbin just throw Rey Mysterio off the roof? 😂😂 #MITB pic.twitter.com/ywe65zSBtt— WWE Critic (@WWECritics) May 11, 2020
RIP to Them
King Corbin just threw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof. RIP to them. pic.twitter.com/8irOlSjcEb #WWE #MITB— NoDQ.com: WWE Money in the Bank news #MITB (@nodqdotcom) May 11, 2020
JUST KILLED THEM
CORBIN JUST KILLED BLACK AND MYSTERIO!#MITB pic.twitter.com/nzroaxlOLW— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 11, 2020
YEEEEET
Corbin just say YEEEETTTTTTT #MITB pic.twitter.com/8MrWwDlsnC— Isaac Quiroz (@Isaacblahblah) May 11, 2020
Gone Too Soon
RIP in peace to two talents cast away long before their times #MITB pic.twitter.com/OP78kYgVlC— James Ogrady (@James_ogrady21) May 11, 2020
The ROOF
Please Tell Me Corbin do not throw Rey and Aleister Black Off The "ROOF" #MITB— 🏆 (@GeoffRhymer) May 11, 2020
So They're Just Gonna Let it Happen Huh?
Wait are they throwing people off the roof? And ain’t nobody saying nothing? #MITB pic.twitter.com/HKKCkcx0ES— Myren (@Myyy_Myyy) May 11, 2020
Seriously, No One Said Anything?
Did someone just get thrown off the roof and the commentators didn't even mention it? #MITB— RD Reynolds (@WrestleCrapRD) May 11, 2020
Things You See Before You Die...
What Rey and Aleister saw before getting yeeted off the roof #MITB pic.twitter.com/pHTx2K5b4j— Noah / 0-16 szn (@PrimeKorver26) May 11, 2020
The Shock!
Corbin Just Threw Two People Off The Roof!!! #MITB pic.twitter.com/GlxlykAMva— Matt-B (@MattBornGames) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.