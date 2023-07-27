It's Men vs Women in WWE Superstar Celebrity Family Feud

A new episode of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud is set to hit this weekend, and it's bringing in several of your favorite WWE Superstars for the occasion. Today ABC previewed the new episode, and it will feature 10 WWE Superstars split into men and women teams. The two teams will go head-to-head this Sunday, and the Women's team lineup includes Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Natalya. The Men's team includes Seth Rollins, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Dolph Ziggler. We also see a clip of the WWE crew in action, and at one point Lynch and Rollins taunt each other before they ring the buzzer for the question. You can find the clip below.

Anytime you get this group of Superstars together it's going to be entertaining, as many of these Superstars have made appearances on other game shows and late-night shows. That included a recent episode of The Weakest Link, which included Lynch, Bliss, Rollins, and The New Day. That episode also featured Bianca Belair and The Miz, and unfortunately, The Miz was voted as the first weakest link.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Miz all about being a part of such a classic show and getting to mix it up with host Jane Lynch. At the time he was hoping to make it further into the game, and did see having the entire New Day as part of the panel as a disadvantage in having that happen. It doesn't help that Woods has taken multiple Titles from Miz after beating him at Street Fighter.

It's time to gear up for another episode of #CelebrityFamilyFeud, everybody! Don't miss these teams compete head-to-head Sunday at a new time, 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/kU7z6vycxq — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) July 26, 2023

Despite not making it to the end, Miz absolutely left an impression after removing the host podium from the ground and throwing it on the set. The Miz teased that he would be delivering an unforgettable moment regardless of how far he made it, and that's exactly what he did. Maximizing TV time and delivering big moments in any situation is also a hallmark of being in WWE.

"So I am a person of moments. I always want to make sure that whether it's in WWE on Monday Night Raw, if I have one minute of time or 30 minutes of time, you better believe there's going to be a moment in there that people will be talking about, because that's kind of what WWE trains you to do," Miz said. "If you want to be a top caliber talent and a main eventer in WWE, you have to learn no matter how much time you have on television, if you get one second, you better make the most of that one second."

"So no matter how long I am on Weakest Link, whether I'm the strongest link or the weakest link or in the middle or all in between, I'm going to make sure that I make a moment and you know that I was there," Miz said. "Especially with such a great host like Jane Lynch. Whenever you can test your comedy chops out on someone who is just so quick, smart, and just has a unique sense of comedic style, it's always fun. So I always like to test myself and see where I am in comedy."

Fans can catch the WWE Superstar-themed Celebrity Family Feud episode on ABC this Sunday at 7 PM.

