WWE's Xavier Woods Set To Appear on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

When WWE Superstar Xavier Woods isn't busy throwing down between the ropes, he is often seen on UpUpDownDown or on G4 TV, but now he's about to appear on one of TV's most beloved game shows. During tonight's WWE NXT a commercial aired for the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and fans spotted Woods as a contestant on the show during the new season. It's not known which episode he will be a part of and right now I can't seem to track down the commercial on social media just yet, but @itsmekelsey_x caught a screenshot of Woods in the commercial, which you can check out for yourself in the post below.

The season premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will kick off on Sunday, September 25th, and will air on ABC and then will stream on Hulu. Now, while Woods can't be seen in their promos on social media yet, the latest promo from the show's upcoming season does feature a host of other big names.

Hey @AustinCreedWins is going to be on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/aY1NYZCXHv — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) September 21, 2022

The promo from their official Twitter account includes Tiki Barber, Mark Duplass, Kevin McKidd, Lauren Ash, Francia Raisa, Jenifer Lewis, and Snoop Dogg. There will certainly be more stars featured throughout the season, and who knows, perhaps Woods won't end up being the only WWE Superstar to appear throughout the season. You can check out that promo in the post below.

Woods is always staying busy, and his latest project brought together his love of gaming and wrestling. That project is Arena, a show that has gaming personalities teaming up with WWE Superstars to create the ultimate team and take on an opposing duo for the Title. The game they play changes from episode to episode, and stars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan. During a recent conversation, I had the chance to talk to Woods about bringing back Arena and including some WWE style.

"Multiple versions of this have been in the works since I started UpUpDownDown. I've always felt that there is a similar resonance in the wrestling space if you're a fan, and the gaming space if you're a fan," Woods said." I feel like we all had to fight through certain things, through like our senior years of high school, or through being a junior, and 'Oh, you still watch wrestling,' or 'Oh, you still play video games,' and then when you get on the other side, those nerds went through the same exact fight and now we're adult nerds, and all the stuff is, lo and behold, popular now. I just really enjoy holding up a mirror to the fans so they can see it's pretty much the same kind of vibe, and so I want wrestling fans and video game fans to mash together because then we can become the biggest fandom of fans and pretty much just take everything over, and then everything will be wrestling and video games no matter where you are."

"I've wanted to do something like this for a very long time, and obviously from UpUpDownDown, having the storylines and the rivalries and the Championships and all the crazy back and forths with everybody, it's something that's really been at the forefront of my mind," Woods said. "So to be able to do it now with Arena at G4, it's like a dream come true, honestly, because now we are at the point where we have a full set. We have guests coming in. There are people running cameras, and there's CO2 going off. There's music. It's way more pizazz than I ever thought there would be. It's a full-blown TV show, so it's really cool to be able to be a part of it and be able to do it at G4."

