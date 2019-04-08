WrestleMania 35: Rey Mysterio Reveals Spider-Man Villain Mysterio Gear

Rey Mysterio was hurt earlier in the week, which led to many to believe a match wouldn’t happen between him and Samoa Joe. Mysterio ultimately made the trip to the ring though, and he debuted at WrestleMania 35 in full-on Marvel Comics Mysterio gear. Mysterio lived up to his namesake by theming his WrestleMania gar after the big Spider-Man villain, who will make his film debut later this year in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Mysterio’s gear features the well known green, purple, and gold color scheme along with a purple cape. As he ran down towards the ring you could see the gold gloves and mask, with the eyes of Mysterio in other spots along the sides of his gear and on his trunks.

Unfortunately, Mysterio’s entrance lasted longer than his match with Joe, as that ankle injury reared its ugly head and ended up putting Mysterio at a complete disadvantage, and Samoa Joe capitalized.

As for Mysterio the villain, Spider-Man fans will see him brought to life by Jake Gyllenhaal. We’re not sure if he’s an all-out villain or more of an anti-hero, but we do see Mysterio helping Spider-Man out in the first trailer for the movie. Granted, it could all be part of his plan, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

