AEW Revolution: Jade Cargill Shows Off Mortal Kombat Gear

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has debuted some awesome new gear taking on her namesake from Mortal Kombat! Cargill has been quickly taking over All Elite Wrestling not only for how she came to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, but for how she often incorporates many pop culture greats into her in-ring gear. This has been everything from cool gear inspired by X-Men’s Storm, to showing off fun Halloween costumes showing love for My Hero Academia’s Rabbit hero, Mirko. Cargill has shown off yet another cool look for her match against Tay Conti, and it has to be the best one yet!

Coming out to not only a special version of her entrance music performed by two time Grammy nominated musician, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Cargill showed up in some brand new gear looking just like Mortal Kombat’s one green fighter, Jade. Fans have often said how Cargill would fit in right with a roster of some kind of fighting game, and now the champion has proved it with this look and quickly defeating Conti. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1500658201540415488?s=20&t=6174eaLduEon6Qsu4aE9LQ

AEW Revolution is now going down live on pay-per-view at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Streaming live on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE internationally, the full card for the event breaks down as such:

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

AHFO (Andrade El Ídolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara – Six-Man Tornado Match

CM Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar Match

Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Christian Cage – Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) – Three-Way Tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti – Singles Match for the AEW TBS Championship

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa – Singles Match for the AEW Women’s Championship

Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole – Singles Match for the AEW World Championship

