AEW All Out: Jade Cargill Shows Off She-Hulk Makeover

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has shown off a marvelous makeover with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law inspired gear for All Out this year! Cargill has made a major name for herself among fans for not only her massive and unprecedented winning streak as the inaugural TBS Champion, but for many of the cool shout outs she gives to outside pop culture. This has included gear inspired by the likes of Marvel heroes like Storm, cosplay for anime heroes such as My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero: Mirko, and now she's gone the extra mile with a full She-Hulk makeover.

Much like how star Tatiana Maslany has made the full transformation into She-Hulk in the currently running She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, Cargill had morphed her entrance and full in-ring look to transform herself into She-Hulk as well. Taking on her opponent Athena (who had donned new gear inspired by Marvel's Khonshu for the occasion as well), Cargill was ready to dominate and show off how much like the Marvel hero she really is! Check it out in action below:

TBS Champion Jade Cargill makes her entrance here at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/e1dCw4NmuU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

As for the rest of the pay-per-view event, AEW All Out's full card and results so far breaks down as such:

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. Masked Man (winner)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. Masked Man (winner) AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) def. Adam Page and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver)

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) def. Adam Page and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) def. Athena

Jade Cargill (c) def. Athena AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro

How do you feel about Jade Cargill's latest Marvel makeover for All Out? Which Marvel hero do you want to see her take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!