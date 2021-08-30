Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Here's How Much the Fighters Will Make

✖

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's fight on Showtime tonight is guaranteed to pull in quite a few viewers, and both fighters should see a pretty big payday, as a result. While official figures have not been revealed for their total earnings, Sporting Free estimates that Jake Paul will bring in a guaranteed $1 million, with the number potentially increasing to $2 million after pay-per-view cut. Woodley's estimated total is a guaranteed $500,000, and a potential $1 million after his pay-per-view cut. Showtime has not confirmed these figures however, so readers should take this with a grain of salt until official numbers come in.

Anticipation for tonight's fight is understandably high! Woodley is a four-time UFC welterweight champion, and he should prove to be a very difficult opponent for Paul. There has been a lot of smack-talk heading into tonight's match-up, and Paul is going to be challenged in a big way to deliver on that; the losing fighter even has to get a tattoo declaring his love for the winner! A pre-fight interview with the two boxers on Saturday showed that there really is no love lost between them. Woodley called Paul a joke during the interview, while also accusing the other boxer of co-opting Black culture. Paul avoided that topic, trying multiple attempts to de-escalate the tension with some humor.

While Woodley doesn't seem to have any love for Paul, the fight should be a very big spotlight for both boxers, and it certainly sounds like it will be a very big payday for both of them, as well. At the end of the day, most boxing fans probably don't care too much about who will bring in how much money, provided the results prove to be enjoyable. As of this writing, Paul and Woodley have yet to step into the ring, but hopefully the final results will be worth the investment! Boxing fans can find out for themselves by checking out the fight tonight on Showtime.

