Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Boxing Match Date Revealed

YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley will clash in a boxing match on Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Most Valuable Promotions, the company putting on the event, officially announced the show via press release: "Global superstar and professional boxer Jake 'The Problem Child"'Paul will take on the toughest test of his burgeoning boxing career when he squares off against former UFC champion Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley in the main event of a professional boxing event on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

"After dominating the first three opponents of his professional boxing career, Paul continues to step-up the caliber of his competition against Woodley, a decorated mixed martial arts champion and striking specialist who held the UFC title from 2016 to 2019," it continued. "On Sunday, August 29, Paul will look to thrill his legions of fans and silence his critics in front of his hometown Cleveland crowd in the eight-round cruiserweight main event, which will be contested at a 190-pound catchweight. Paul and Woodley will go face-to-face at a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday to preview their highly anticipated showdown. The press conference will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Jake Paul's YouTube channel."

The release added more details — "The special Sunday night event is produced and presented by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV. The pay-per-view telecast, which begins live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. It will feature an undercard complete with high-stakes, professional boxing showdowns including Puerto Rican star and WBC/WBO Featherweight World Champion Amanda 'The Real Deal' Serrano defending her titles against super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado."

Paul picked up his third career victory back in April, beating Ben Askren in a first-round TKO. Woodley, who like Askren is primarily a wrestler rather than a bxer, has been 0-4 in his last four MMA bouts.