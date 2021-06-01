Jake Paul Reportedly Facing Former UFC Champion in Boxing Match

✖

Jake Paul reportedly has another boxing match lined up, as The Athletic's Mike Coppinger reported on Monday that he has agreed to fight former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. The controversial social media influencer has three professional boxing matches to his name, the last of which was a TKO victory against retired UFC fighter Ben Askren. Much like Askren, Woodley specializes in wrestling rather than boxing.

The report states the two have agreed to the fight, but details about the date, venue and who will promote the bout have not been confirmed. Woodley captured the UFC's welterweight title back at UFC 201 in July 2016 and successfully defended it four times before falling to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. He's 0-3 since then, with his last defeat coming against Vincente Luque in March.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021

You already scared shitless. I don't have to slap you. But the Moment i walk away after i knock you out....The World will rejoice! @jakepaul https://t.co/E0OcJiB2QO — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 25, 2021

Paul confirmed on Twitter that more details would be released on Tuesday. Woodley was one of the many MMA stars Paul called out following his first-round victory over Askren.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Paul's brother Logan Paul is hyping up his upcoming exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, leading to the infamous hat-stealing incident involving Jake a few weeks back. Logan then confirmed with TMZ that he and Jake hired 24/7 security to protect him against Mayweather.

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he's saying s‚—, 'I'mma kill that motherf—r' — kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f—ing hat?! Yo, we take that s— seriously man!" Paul said before adding that the two would not be filing any sort of lawsuit over the situation.

What do you think of the Paul vs. Woodley matchup? Who will you be rooting for? Let us know in the comments below!