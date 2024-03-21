AEW's Bryan Danielson Thinks Will Ospreay Is the "Best Wrestler in the World for Modern Wrestling Fans"

At AEW Dynasty in April, a dream match between generations will take place when Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson step foot into the ring across from one another for the very first time. It's a match that Ospreay particularly has clamored for, as he's emulated himself after "The American Dragon." As Danielson winds down his in-ring career full-time, the matches that will help build up the talent mean even more now. Danielson, who has been signed to AEW since 2021 where he debuted at AEW All Out, believes that Ospreay is the "best wrestler in the world for the modern wrestling fans."

"He's [Will Ospreay] obviously always been dynamic, but now he's putting together the entire package of what a modern professional wrestler should embody," Danielson told Sports Illustrated. "He has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants. There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard. When I see him, I think he's the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy."

Many generations of the past believe that their way is obsolute, that the younger stars should be coming to them for advice. But Danielson doesn't think that's the way it should be, because he's most interested in their approach to wrestling. "I'm not married to the idea that my take on professional wrestling is the best. I'm really interested in what the younger generation thinks about professional wrestling and what inspires them. Will Ospreay is the evolution of professional wrestling. If Will Ospreay wanted to do a Bryan Danielson match, he could. If I wanted to do what Will Ospreay does in a match, I couldn't. I don't think there is anybody else in the world who can. That makes me super excited for this match.

What is AEW Dynasty?

The inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view event is set to take place in St. Louis, Missouri on April 21 at the Chaifetz Arena. The show is the latest in AEW's lineup of pay-per-views, and is the fourth in the last year. AEW All In, which took place in London last year, kicked off the new slate which also includes AEW WrestleDream in October and AEW Worlds End in December. So far, Danielson vs. Ospreay is the only confirmed match, but the finals of AEW's tag team tournament will take place then. So far Dynasty has sold over 5,100 tickets (according to WrestleTix) and tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.