Jeff Hardy Mocked By Baron Corbin Over DUI During WWE SmackDown Return

Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night during the live FOX broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Hardy was interviewed by Kayla Braxton backstage following a segment with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

Hardy said he has done a lot of soul searching over the last several months and now that he’s healthy, he realizes he has a lot left to do in WWE. At that point, he was interrupted by Baron Corbin.

Corbin said that he nobody is excited for his return and a lot has changed since he’s been back. Corbin said that he runs the show, and asked Hardy what he could even have planned for tonight? Corbin then mocked Hardy over his well publicized DUI arrest by saying that he could try to walk in a straight line or say the alphabet backwards. He then suggested he shut his eyes and take the tip of his finger and try to touch the tip of his nose.

Hardy said he was surprised that Corbin didn’t know that he (Hardy) has a big match tonight. Corbin asked who it is against, to which Hardy predictably told him “you.”

Elias then approached Corbin backstage and wanted to perform a new song but Corbin angrily brushed him off. Elias responded that he “has no idea what’s comign.