Jey Uso Dips Into Roman Reigns's Arsenal to Defeat Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE's longest-reigning tag team champions imploded last summer. In the climactic moment of Jey Uso's headlining title match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023, a masked Jimmy Uso ensured that his brother would not leave Ford Field with singles gold. WWE followed this by separating the twins, trading Jey to the WWE Monday Night Raw roster while Jimmy remained on WWE SmackDown. Sending each brother to different brands was just temporary, as WWE would wait until the biggest time of its calendar year to set their collision course into motion. Jimmy vs. Jey began at WWE Royal Rumble when each man entered the titular battle royal in the No.1 and No.2 positions, giving fans a teaser trailer of the bitter brotherly battle that would come in two months time.

"Before our career is done, that's our number one dream of happening," Jey said in a Summer 2023 interview. "Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy."

Jey Uso Defeats Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40

(Photo: WWE)

The younger twin reigned supreme in Philadelphia.

The bout kicked off in full gear, as Jey leaped over the top rope and took out Jimmy while his brother was making his entrance. This led to Jey controlling the momentum early as Jimmy attempted to catch his breath in the corner. Jimmy would swing things in his favor not long after, executing superkick after superkick to keep Jey down.

After a "YEET" vs. "NO YEET" strike exchange, Jey took back the reins and led a methodical barrage of superkicks on Jimmy. Jimmy pled for forgiveness, leading Jey to hesitate on dealing what commentator Michael Cole believed would be the death blow. Jimmy suckered him in, getting some offense in himself, but a spear, notably cousin Roman Reigns's finisher, and splash combination would be enough for Jey to secure the 1-2-3.

The Wrestling Club is having the time of their lives at WrestleMania!



Jey Uso’s entrance had them rockin’…

YEET. pic.twitter.com/IDBpYpCdkx — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) April 7, 2024

JEY USO GOT LIL WAYNE TO GO OUT WITH HIM DAWGGGG pic.twitter.com/8urqgVLy6l — ISO Wrestling (@italkwrasslin) April 7, 2024

HERE WE GO.



Jey Uso couldn't even wait for Jimmy Uso to get into the ring at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/jQ07TXGeXZ — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

This is just the first of three matches involving The Bloodline during WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend. WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teaming up to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If Reigns and Rock are victorious, Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night 2 will be competed under "Bloodline Rules," which essentially operates like a no disqualification match and gives free rein to The Bloodline to get involved during the bout.

