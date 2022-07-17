John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Finally Have Wedding Ceremony After Pandemic Delays

Peacemaker star and WWE icon John Cena tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh back in October 2020. The couple planned to have an entire wedding filled with family and friends, but the COVID-19 pandemic had to put those plans on hold. They opted for a small, private ceremony at the time, Now, nearly two years later, the couple has finally been able to have the wedding ceremony they initially wanted.

This weekend, Cena and Shariatzadeh had a ceremony at The Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia. TMZ photographed the couple heading into the venue on Friday afternoon, though the publication noted that it wasn't clear whether or not Friday's event was the wedding itself or a rehearsal. The couple met in Vancouver back in 2019.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are getting married in Canada, and TMZ Sports has a photo of the famous couple as they hit up one of the swankiest clubs in Vancouver. https://t.co/uJnS46WCwt — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2022

Cena hasn't talked a lot about the wedding publicly, but he seemed to confirm the event on Sunday afternoon when he tweeted just two words: "I do." On Friday, when the photo of Cena and Shariatzadeh was taken, Cena tweeted, "Be brave enough to allow love in your life."

I do. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 17, 2022

Last month, WWE celebrated the 20th anniversary of Cena's debut with the company. In addition to come social media campaigns and special events, WWE brought Cena back to Monday Night Raw for the first time in a while. He didn't wrestle during the episode, but there has been plenty of speculation about Cena returning to in-ring action for one last run. Many believe he will have a program with Theory, who has drawn some comparisons to Cena early in his career.

"Typically it's work-related and how can you improve this or what looks better to you here," Theory told New York Post when asked about advice he's received from Cena. "Honestly man, not even advice he's given me but I think just his character. Watching him as I was growing up, the whole 'Never give up' [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point. And I think a lot of people that see me as the 24-year-old United States champion, the youngest in WWE history, and how I've gotten here so far is that mindset, that never-give-up attitude. That's something that's been an inspiration to me and that's definitely somebody that's a big influence on me and helps me guide my way."