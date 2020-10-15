WWE's John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Reportedly Got Married

✖

Former WWE Champion and The Suicide Squad star John Cena and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh have tied the knot, according to a new report from PWinsider's Mike Johnson. Rumors of the two getting engaged had been swirling for months, and according to the report the wedding took place in Tampa on Monday. The 16-time world champion has not confirmed or commented o the ceremony as of this writing.

The pair first came out as a couple back in early 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Cena's family comedy Playing With Fire.

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," Cena said at the time. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-12. He then began a relationship with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, which culminated in him proposing to her in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33. However the pair broke off their engagement a month before the wedding in April 2018. Bella has since gotten engaged to her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, and the two welcomed their first child in July.

On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena assured fans that his WWE career is not over.

"I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids and families," Cena said. "And as my in-ring career with WWE is not as active, although not over, I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers (with his new children's book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends)."

Cena's upcoming acting projects include F9 (Fast & Furious 9), playing the role of Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Project X-Traction, Vacation Friends and The Janson Directive. It was recently announced that Cena will also star in an eight-episode Peacemaker television series, scheduled for 2021 on HBO Max.

"The Face That Runs The Place" was last seen in a WWE ring back in April at WrestleMania 36, where he was forced to relive the greatest failures of his career inside Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. The cinematic match ended with The Fiend knocking him out with a Mandible Claw as Wyatt made the three count, causing Cena to disappear.