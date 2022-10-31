John Cena Meets Himself on Halloween

John Cena took to Twitter on Monday night to post a photo of himself with a fan decked out in Cena's own gear and a replica of the WWE United States Championship. He commented, "WTF just met John Cena!" much to the delight of fans at home. Cena currently has six projects in post productions, including films like The Independent, Snafu, Coyote v. Acme and Argylle as well as the second series of the HBO Max series Peacemaker. According to IMDb, he's currently filming the comedy Honeymoon Friends.

Cena hasn't appeared on WWE programming since the celebration of the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut back in June. He indicated during an in-ring promo that he wasn't sure when he'd be competing again, and has given no indication that he'll be back before the end of 2022.

WTF just met John Cena! pic.twitter.com/jaEfbXV0R9 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 31, 2022

When Will John Cena Retire From WWE?

Cena has been asked in numerous interviews when he'll officially retire from the WWE, as he hasn't worked a full-time schedule for the company in quite some time. He addressed his thoughts on retirement in an interview with Chris Hardwick last year.

"Returning to WWE, it's a brand new world. A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there," Cena said. "To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That's a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, 'dude, you're done' or it could tell me, 'You're so far from done it's crazy.' That's another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add.

"I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket," he added. "If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."