John Cena WWE Legacy Championship Revealed

John Cena is getting a new Legacy WWE Championship available for pre-order on WWE Shop in late July. The first look at the championship belt as well as the merchandise that comes along with the package was first revealed on The Bump this week. The case, modeled after Cena's Word Life Chain, contains an exclusive wristband and towel set along with the championship. Said title is a spinner belt similar to Cena's WWE and United States Championship from his Doctor of Thuganomics days, and each detail on the title has some sort of connection to Cena's career including 16 jewels in the center plate (one for each of Cena's world championship reigns), four of his logos on the side plates, "Word Life" on the tips of each end of the strap and "Never Give Up" featured on the center plate.

Only 500 Championships will be sold, but the price wasn't revealed. In recent years WWE has started selling limited edition championship belts specifically designed for certain wrestlers, dubbed the Signature and Legacy championships. Other wrestlers featured include "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Triple H and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, with their championships going for hundreds of dollars. Stay tuned for more details on the release of Cena's new title as they become available!

Here is your FIRST LOOK at the @JohnCena Legacy Title! Only 500 made!



June 29, 2022

