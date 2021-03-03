WWE Releases Incredible New Legacy Championship for Steve Austin

✖

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin joined The Undertaker and "Macho Man" Randy Savage as the latest WWE legend to receive his own limited edition legacy championship. Unlike the Signature series, which takes the standard WWE title belts and alters their appearance to match a wrestler's aesthetic, the Legacy Championships are designed completely from scratch and have an enormous amount of detail poured into them. It also makes them incredibly limited, as WWE confirmed only 500 have been made for the release.

The press release for the title reads, "By opening a can of whoop ass, giving middle fingers, and raising absolute hell, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin stunned his way to the top of WWE and pop culture to become one of the most iconic and beloved WWE Superstars of all time. Since joining WWE in 1996, the Texas Rattlesnake has stomped mudholes and walked them dry, engaging in legendary rivalries against The Rock, Undertaker and his most notable adversary, Mr. McMahon.

Open a can of whoop ass & raise hell with this LIMITED EDITION #StoneCold @steveaustinBSR Legacy Title at @WWEShop! Only 500 available ➡️ https://t.co/OsgSm01EAj pic.twitter.com/26SH8zHnLU — WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2021

"Just in time to celebrate 25 years of the Stone Cold era, WWE Shop is proud to release the Limited Edition 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Legacy Title," the release continues. "Every aspect of this title has been designed to make the entire WWE Universe say, 'Oh Hell Yeah!' Only 500 individually numbered titles will ever be produced, and each comes in its very own skull collector's case. This is truly a must-have piece that won't be available very long.

The price tag for the title is $999.99, making it one of the most expensive championships WWE has to offer. You can purchase the title here.

What do you think of Austin's Legacy Championship? Does it measure up to WWE's past special titles? And is it worth that hefty price tag? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!