Did John Cena Go Too Far With His WWE Raw Promo on Austin Theory?

John Cena accepted Austin Theory's challenge for a WrestleMania 39 match during this week's Monday Night Raw, but there's quite a bit of uneasiness surrounding the match. Cena initially rejected the United States Champion's offer, saying that Theory wasn't ready for that kind of challenge and that he was stuck in his own "Ruthless Aggression Era" where the fans didn't care enough about Theory's onscreen persona because not even Theory believes in his own words. Even Theory's attempts at punching back were fruitless, as Cena called out WWE for piping in fake crowd noise during his TV matches.

Cena went so far as to claim that Theory would lose everything regardless of their WrestleMania match's result. If he lost, he'd lose the United States Championship to a 45-year-old part-timer who hasn't held a title since 2017. And even if Theory won, Cena said the post-WrestleMania crowd on Raw would eat him alive and he wouldn't have Cena to play off of.

This led to a notion among online wrestling fans that Cena may have buried Theory a little too hard with his promo and that a WrestleMania victory might not be able to undo the damage for "A-Town Down." Do you agree? Check out some of the reactions below and tell us your thoughts in the comments!