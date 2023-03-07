Did John Cena Go Too Far With His WWE Raw Promo on Austin Theory?
John Cena accepted Austin Theory's challenge for a WrestleMania 39 match during this week's Monday Night Raw, but there's quite a bit of uneasiness surrounding the match. Cena initially rejected the United States Champion's offer, saying that Theory wasn't ready for that kind of challenge and that he was stuck in his own "Ruthless Aggression Era" where the fans didn't care enough about Theory's onscreen persona because not even Theory believes in his own words. Even Theory's attempts at punching back were fruitless, as Cena called out WWE for piping in fake crowd noise during his TV matches.
Cena went so far as to claim that Theory would lose everything regardless of their WrestleMania match's result. If he lost, he'd lose the United States Championship to a 45-year-old part-timer who hasn't held a title since 2017. And even if Theory won, Cena said the post-WrestleMania crowd on Raw would eat him alive and he wouldn't have Cena to play off of.
This led to a notion among online wrestling fans that Cena may have buried Theory a little too hard with his promo and that a WrestleMania victory might not be able to undo the damage for "A-Town Down." Do you agree? Check out some of the reactions below and tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Logic Pretzel
I'm not sure what Cena is getting at by saying if Austin Theory beats him he still loses......because he's gotta deal with the Raw after Mania crowd? He'd be dealing with them anyway— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2023
Not A Great Plan
Maybe I'm in the minority. I'm always willing to let a story cook a bit, but I am not really seeing how this segment was meant to enhance Austin Theory.
Accentuating someone's negatives is not generally a way to get people to care about someone.— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 7, 2023
How Can You Recover?
My dude...
How do you recover from this line!?
John Cena put Austin Theory 10 feet under the dirt. I almost feel bad for him... almost. 😂
I guess WWE is hoping this will wake Austin Theory up and actually get him to live up to his full potential.pic.twitter.com/morOI10368— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) March 7, 2023
Better
Austin Theory: you’re balding lol
John Cena: pic.twitter.com/T0Nr4ZFRLi— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 7, 2023
Feels Familiar
Unfortunately, this tends to be how top stars act when they're put up against midcarders. Think of Austin/Lance Storm and The Rock/Gunn. It doesn't really tell a story, it just kills the lower card guy from ever moving up.
I don't care for Theory but still an issue. https://t.co/bH09zdeZ2c— J. (@JAlexFerrans) March 7, 2023
Lose-Lose Situation
Cena LITERALLY said, "If you beat me, you lose everything."
What? That doesn't even make sense, and the message it sends is nothing is gained from Theory winning or losing. So why bother doing it?
That was completely counterproductive. What a weird promo.— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) March 7, 2023
Harsh
john cena calling theory’s dick small is a highlight of the YEAR pic.twitter.com/h3OA0PHLvG— pau (@316REIGNS) March 7, 2023