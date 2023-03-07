Cody Rhodes and John Cena Reflect on Last Night's WWE Raw

Last night's Monday Night Raw turned out to be a monumental episode from Boston's TD Garden Arena. Not only were a handful of matches added to the WrestleMania 39 card, but John Cena made his return to WWE television for the first time since late last year. Cena was confronted by Austin Theory and after verbally annihilating the young star he accepted a WrestleMania match for the United States Championship. He then closed out the segment by having Cody Rhodes come out onto the entrance ramp, giving him an endorsement before leaving.

Both Rhodes and Cena have since reflected on the show on social media. Based on his post, it sounds like "The American Nightmare" was incredibly grateful to get a nod from the 16-time world champion.

Cena, who looked incredibly emotional as he made his way onto the entrance ramp, took the time to thank the Boston fans for their overwhelming reception. He tweeted, "Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I'll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. TBD

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL

When Will John Cena Retire?

Cena has taken on a part-time role with WWE ever since he started finding success in his acting career. But he has maintained he won't fully retire until he feels he physically can no longer keep up in the ring.

"If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer," Cena told Chris Hardwick back in 2021 regarding his retirement plans. "I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."