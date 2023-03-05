WWE's John Cena Joins Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast

John Cena is busier than ever, and now he's been revealed as part of the cast for the much anticpated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The new CG animated film revealed its first teaser trailer at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, and that small slice looks incredibly promising. In addition to the trailer, Mutant Mayhem revealed its star-studded cast, and that includes Cena, who will be voicing the role of Shredder's henchman Rocksteady. Not only will Cena be appearing at WWE's WrestleMania 39, but he will now be part of one of the most beloved franchises around, and you can find the reveal post for Cena below.

You can't have Rocksteady without Bebop, and Rocksteady's longtime ally will be voiced by none other than Seth Rogen. The voice cast is stacked, with names like Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, and Jakie Chan all playing key roles in the film, though Shredder is notably absent at the moment. You can find the full cast and the official synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below.

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

John Cena as Rocksteady

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Brady Noon as Raphael

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

"In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

The film is directed by Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) and is being produced by Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver in partnership with Naito and Jason McConnell for Nickelodeon. Grey Point's Lukas Williams is co-producing and Josh Fagen is overseeing.

Cena is also returning to WWE for WrestleMania 39, and while his opponent has not been revealed yet, the prevailing theory is that he will face Austin Theory. The match has been long rumored, though it remains to be seen if it will involve the United States Championship, which Theory currently holds.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and it will launch in theaters on August 4th.

Are you excited for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?