John Cena Pokes Fun at "Experts" Ahead of His WWE Raw Return

John Cena will make his return to WWE on tonight's Monday Night Raw, likely setting up a WrestleMania 39 match with United States Champion Austin Theory. It was reported back in January that Cena would begin filming his upcoming R-rated comedy Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia in March, causing fans to worry that he might not be able to appear on WWE television prior to WrestleMania on April 1-2. Cena decided to poke fun at those concerns while promoting his Raw appearance on Twitter.

"Wrapped #RickyStanicky 🇦🇺 early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 🇺🇸 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! 'Experts' said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they 🚫C ME. It's never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s," Cena wrote.

The 16-time former world champion popped up on SmackDown back in late December to team with Kevin Owens to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Prior to that, Cena hadn't competed in a WWE ring since the 2021 "Summer of Cena" tour that culminated in him main-eventing that year's SummerSlam in Las Vegas and competing in a dark match at Madison Square Garden. Cena has taken a major step back in his wrestling career in recent years as his acting career has evolved, but keeps maintaining that he's not retired.

"If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer," Cena told Chris Hardwick back in 2021 regarding his retirement plans. "I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."